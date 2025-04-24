Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 251,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 118.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 462,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Cytek Biosciences worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTKB opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $482.93 million, a P/E ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

Cytek Biosciences declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.25 price target on Cytek Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

