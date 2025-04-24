Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 304,700 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 2,696.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of Immunome worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Immunome by 786,700.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunome by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

IMNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

In related news, CTO Philip Tsai purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $103,566.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,386. The trade was a 58.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 7,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $57,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,879.15. This trade represents a 42.13 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 306,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,995. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMNM opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Immunome, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $739.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 3,014.59%. Analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

