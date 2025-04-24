Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 95,406 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 340.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

