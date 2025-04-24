Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

NYSE JHG opened at $31.86 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

