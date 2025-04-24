Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 223.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 486,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bumble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bumble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $462.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bumble from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

