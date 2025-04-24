Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,795 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.54% of First United worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in First United during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First United by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First United during the fourth quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First United by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

First United stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. First United Co. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The company has a market cap of $195.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.58.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. First United had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First United Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. First United’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

FUNC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Raymond James raised First United from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

