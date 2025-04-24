Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 1,433.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Value Base Ltd. purchased a new stake in RADCOM in the fourth quarter worth about $10,330,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,832,000. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM Price Performance

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $168.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. RADCOM Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). RADCOM had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 11.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that RADCOM Ltd. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDCM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADCOM in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RADCOM

RADCOM Profile

(Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.