Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 41,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 151.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 59,538 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of VMD opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

