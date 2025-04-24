Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Worthington Enterprises worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 24.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

WOR opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.