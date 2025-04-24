Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.60% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MITT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MITT. Jones Trading lowered their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MITT opened at $6.33 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $187.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.46.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.04%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.