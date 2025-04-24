Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 128,100 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALRM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $86,175.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,148.21. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $200,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,875. This trade represents a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,921 shares of company stock valued at $338,727. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

