Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,150 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.36. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

