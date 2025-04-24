Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 185,631 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Price Performance

NYSE PARR opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $761.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PARR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PARR

About Par Pacific

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.