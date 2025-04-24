Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 297,128 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Telos worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLS. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Telos by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Telos by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Telos by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $200.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Telos had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

