Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

