Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 444,529 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,760,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 1,665,335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,404,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after buying an additional 2,344,572 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,528,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 831,705 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 899,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital Price Performance

APLD stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Applied Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 5.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Digital

About Applied Digital

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.