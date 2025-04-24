Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 91,200 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 101,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $53.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.