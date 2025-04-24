Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $3.04 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VTI opened at $263.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.