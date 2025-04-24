Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,779,000 after acquiring an additional 38,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 995,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 201,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $937.19 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

