Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 84,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Amedisys worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 1,317.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 81,532 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $2,522,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $7,238,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average is $91.84. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $594.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMED. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

