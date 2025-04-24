Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 52,191 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR opened at $57.43 on Thursday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $73.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.02%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

