REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in REX American Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in REX American Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:REX opened at $40.08 on Thursday. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $60.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. The company has a market cap of $681.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.69.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 26th that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

