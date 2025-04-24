Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 432.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 151,451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,501,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUST opened at $19.72 on Thursday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

