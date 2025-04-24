Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 49,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 57,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,326,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.61. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

