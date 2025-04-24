Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 13,975 Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $696.95 million, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $28.71.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

