Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Brueske Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,960,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.62. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

