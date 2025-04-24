Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,052,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,205,000 after purchasing an additional 350,606 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,464,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 238,037 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,464,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 197,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $36,438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.45. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $50.89.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The company had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

