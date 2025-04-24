Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,000 Shares of Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mach Natural Resources were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mach Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Mach Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mach Natural Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mach Natural Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Mach Natural Resources Stock Performance

MNR opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Mach Natural Resources LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of -0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56.

Mach Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Insider Activity at Mach Natural Resources

In related news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen purchased 5,161,290 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,287,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,454,855. The trade was a 7.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 87.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mach Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mach Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mach Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.