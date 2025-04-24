Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMM. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 8.32%.

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,560.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,100. The trade was a 36.36 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

