Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in News were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in News by 124.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144,856 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 73.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 254,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 107,433 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in News during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. News Co. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

NWSA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of News in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

