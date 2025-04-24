Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

