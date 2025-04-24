Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000.
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $265.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.53.
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
