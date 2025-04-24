Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the third quarter worth $488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

