Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 574.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research set a $28.00 target price on Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $41.60.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.