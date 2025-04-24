Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,075 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Standard BioTools were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAB. State Street Corp lifted its position in Standard BioTools by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,495,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,228,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 377,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 154,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Standard BioTools by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp lowered Standard BioTools from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Standard BioTools Trading Down 2.4 %

Standard BioTools stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $469.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard BioTools

In other news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 4,820,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $5,110,216.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,846,780 shares in the company, valued at $62,377,586.80. This represents a 8.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

