Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $342,000 Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAYW. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hayward by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Hayward by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period.

Hayward Stock Performance

HAYW opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.76 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,041.48. This represents a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Stories

