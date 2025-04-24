Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $349,000 Holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,615 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABUS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 1,137.65%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.