Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $367,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,111,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,634,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,986.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,114,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,011,000 after buying an additional 1,060,918 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 826,259 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,455,000 after buying an additional 415,821 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.0708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

