Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $378,000 Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 807.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

