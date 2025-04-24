Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $382,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after buying an additional 66,534 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 955,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 417,067 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

MHD opened at $11.05 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

