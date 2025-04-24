Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Piper Sandler upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,421,350 shares of company stock worth $2,757,137,010. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

