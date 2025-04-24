Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $472,000 Stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 612,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 313,539 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 130,893 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,625 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,468 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PCK stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

