Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $489,000 Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 107.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENVX. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Enovix by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 226,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $3,484,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 92,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,123,564.35. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENVX opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 963.17% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. On average, analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

