Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $497,000 Stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1,494.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter.

BUI opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $24.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

