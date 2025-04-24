Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $514,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 14.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,848,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,915,000 after buying an additional 231,606 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 17.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

