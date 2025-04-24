Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,390,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,961,000 after acquiring an additional 109,153 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

