Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $574,000 Stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000.

Shares of FCT stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

