Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,127,000. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,480,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,675,000 after acquiring an additional 548,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $5,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho set a $37.00 target price on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

