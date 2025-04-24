Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $15,049,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $2,196,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 111,383 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 174,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 84,731 shares during the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $15.77 on Thursday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.46%.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.