Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $366,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $39.59.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 10,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $398,037.92. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,912.92. This represents a 32.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.